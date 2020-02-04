Naqvi Injury Law Donates $20,000 to KLUC Toy Drive

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Naqvi Injury Law kicked off the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Toy Drive with a $20,000 donation on the event's first day.

"This is something we love to support year after year because it's truly about the community - it's about all of us coming together and helping our neighbors, our friends, our kids' schoolmates and for anyone in need of support and joy through the holiday season," said Farhan Naqvi, managing attorney of the firm.

The 2019 toy drive marked seven consecutive years that Naqvi Injury Law has participated as a sponsor and donor. The toy drive broke records with 41 semitrailers full of donated toys, 9,540 bikes and $603,320 in cash donations and gift cards. All donations benefited needy families in the greater Las Vegas area through HELP of Southern Nevada, a local non-profit that supports families and individuals through occupational training, referrals and direct services to help those in need to become more self-sufficient.

Naqvi and his firm have been involved with several charities throughout the valley, including Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Grant A Gift Autism Foundation, Fox 5 Shining Star, Olive Crest, Dress for Success, Opportunity Village, Nevada Donor Network and many other education and community-based organizations. With a passion for enhancing the lives of children in need, Naqvi also serves on the board of directors for the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. In the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 "Best of Las Vegas" Readers Poll, the Las Vegas Review-Journal named the firm a Gold Winner in a record-setting three categories: Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm and Best Customer Service. In 2019 the firm was also recognized in the new category of Best Trial Attorney. Farhan Naqvi has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo "Superb" rating. For more information, visit http://naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.

Contact:

Sarah Thornton

sarah@sarahthorntonpr.com

https://naqvilaw.com/

SOURCE: Naqvi Injury Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575147/Naqvi-Injury-Law-Donates-20000-to-KLUC-Toy-Drive