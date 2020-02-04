Web Presence: Scott Zack begins training for Detroit Marathon

Local business owner Scott Zack kicks off his training for a year focused on sporting achievements, including tackling the Detroit Free Press Marathon.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / One of a number of New Year's resolutions for the local business owner, Oakland County-based Scott Zack has this week commenced training for the annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. Set to take place later in the year, Zack explains his motivation behind tackling the grueling 26.2-mile race - one of several achievements promised to himself for 2020.

"I promised myself that, in 2020, I'd tackle the annual Detroit Free Press Marathon for the first time," explains local business owner Scott Zack, "in an effort to push myself further toward achieving my fitness goals for the year."

Sports fan Scott Zack already regularly swims, cycles, and plays soccer, yet long-distance running is a new goal for the Oakland County native. The Detroit Marathon has taken place in Detroit, Michigan, in the U.S., and Windsor, Ontario, in Canada, since 1978. Alongside the main event, there's also a half-marathon, a relay race, and a 5K fun run.

"I like to keep fit and stay in shape, but taking on the 26.2-mile-long Detroit Free Press Marathon will push me harder, physically, than I've ever pushed myself before," says Scott Zack. Completing the annual marathon event is one of several endurance-focused goals that Scott has set for himself over the course of coming months as part of his New Year's resolutions.

In addition to completing the Detroit Free Press Marathon in October, Zack also hopes to take place in various cycling and open-water swimming races and events this year. He had, he says, also hoped to travel to East Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, although this may now have to wait.

"I'd hoped to travel to Tanzania in East Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro this year, although work and other commitments mean that at this point, this may have to wait until 2021, unfortunately," reveals Scott Zack.

In any case, the local business owner hopes that completing the Detroit Marathon and a handful-or-so of other endurance-focused sporting events this year will, at least, put him in the best possible shape to climb Kilimanjaro whenever the time comes.

"Whether this year or not, with increased fitness a definite goal for 2020, I'm hopeful that I'll be ready to tackle Tanzania's infamous Mount Kilimanjaro when the time arises to make the trip," adds Scott Zack, wrapping up, "and, along with the Detroit Free Press Marathon, I'm really looking forward to it!"

This year's Detroit Free Press Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 18, 2020. For more information, head to https://www.freepmarathon.com/.

