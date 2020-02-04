Future plc: Future Enjoying Strong Momentum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Future plc, the global platform for specialist media, today announced strong audience growth metrics in the first four months of its fiscal year, and is forecasting its financial performance for the full year to be materially ahead of current market expectations.

Future's positive momentum points to a wider industry trend, in which advertisers are allocating more ad spend to premium publishers, as advertisers recognize the value of context and high-intent audiences. Moreover, eCommerce remains a key driver of growth for Future, indicating the diversification of revenue sources for publishers and opportunities for innovation.

The company update highlights growing audience numbers. Future is the #1 publisher in the U.S. in technology news, according to Comscore.

"Today we update our 2020 optimism, as we continue to gain market share," said Future Global CRO Mike Peralta. "Advertisers increasingly see the value of the highly engaged audiences that visit premium publisher sites. Advancements in 5G and video will enable us to continue our innovations in content commerce and all aspects of publishing."

