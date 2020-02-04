Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2020) - Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (TSXV: VM) announced successful test results by SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, on the company's Frances Creek barite project. Voyageur owns 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits in British Columbia, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace, as well as significant interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project in Utah, USA.

The testing by SGS, which confirmed the barium sulphate met, and exceeded, all specifications under the US Pharmacopeia (USP) guidelines, will form part of the ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Frances Creek Project. As a result of the superior purity of the natural occurring barite, which measured 98.6% barium sulphate, Voyageur can take advantage of low cost gravity separation and implement Standard Good Manufacturing Practices for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) processing.

The results indicate that Voyageur will be able to create a final ultra-pure Barium Sulfate product. Using very simple and low cost technology that uses gravity to separate the waste rock from the barite is economically significant, resulting in grades unmatched anywhere in the world.

The only other natural barium sulfate supplier that meets USP guidelines is based out of China. It can only export 5% of its production to world markets, reserving 95% of its production for the Chinese domestic market. Due to natural USP barite shortages world wide, the industry relies on expensive, chemically-manufactured, synthetic barium precipitate, with grades between 98% - 99.9% barium sulphate.

Brent Willis, CEO, commented: "Our company not only continues to complete every milestone that has been set on its path to commerciality, but this particular milestone elevates Voyageur to a new level that will enable Voyageur to bring the highest quality product to market. With these results, we have a clear path forward to complete our PEA and advance to the production of our bulk sample. Our next major milestones are Health Canada natural and non-prescription drug (NNHP) registration approvals and the engineering of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) barium sulfate processing plant. Construction of this API facility will be followed by the 10,000 tonne bulk sample, where we will test all aspects of the production cycle. The fact that the company is able to create the highest quality natural barium sulfate in the current marketplace, with a low cost processing method, is an indication of how rare and unique the Frances Creek resource is. Our grade of barium sulfate matches those produced synthetically, allowing our company to be highly competitive. We are excited by this latest work from SGS."

Voyageur formed ImagingX, a gross revenue-sharing joint venture company with Alberta-based Chief Medical Supply Ltd., with the partners splitting gross revenues 50/50. Chief Medical (CMS) currently provides high quality, competitively-priced pharmaceuticals and hemodialysis products to pharmacies and hospitals in Canada, from its facilities in Calgary, Alberta and Mississauga, Ontario.

CMS currently has the combined bottling capacity of 760,000 bottles per day and has a turnkey sterile bottle line ready for ImagingX iodine contrast production. Voyageur's goal is to generate positive cash flow at ImagingX, through turnkey manufacturing, bottling and distribution of barium radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications.

Voyageur plans to replicate the fully-integrated barium strategy on its iodine projects in Utah, where Voyageur's joint venture partner Anson Resources (ASN:ASX), has identified a JORC resource of 21,400 contained tonnes of iodine in the area directly surrounding Voyageurs mineral claim block. JORC refers to the code for the measurement of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves used in Australia by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee. The company also contemplates similar Health Canada registration applications for iodine and bromine products also for medical applications.

Brent Willis, CEO, added: "We will continue to build our one of a kind pharmaceutical strategy of, "From the Earth to the Bottle". Our goal is to become the only fully-integrated radio contrast media company in the health care market. Full integration allows a company to be highly competitive, by removing all costs associated with "middle man". By controlling all our costs and having our own secure supply chain, we expect to deliver low cost, high profit contrast media products to the health care market in the near future."

Fundamental Research recently initiated coverage on Voyageur, giving the company a buy rating and a fair value estimate of $0.39. The shares are trading at $0.075.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.VoyageurPharmaceuticals.ca, contact Steven R. Livingston, Vice President Finance, at 403-471-1659, or email steve@VoyageurMinerals.ca

