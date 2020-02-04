

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The second Coronavirus death outside China was reported in Hong Kong Tuesday, as the deadly virus continue to spread to more countries, and China admits shortcomings and difficulties in its response to the respiratory infection.



Death toll in China rose to 425, with the number of confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV crossing 20,000.



Hong Kong Broadcaster RTHK reported that a 39-year-old man, who suffered from an underlying illness, died after suffering cardiac arrest. He had returned to Hong Kong on January 23, two days after visiting Wuhan, the center of the outbreak.



Philippines was the first country to confirm corona virus death outside China.



According to a global map published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus infections were reported in 27 countries - China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.



Tuesday, South Korea announced that one of its citizens had tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Thailand, which has one of the highest number of virus cases outside China.



Also on Tuesday, Macau, the world's biggest gambling center, announced its casinos would be closed for at least two weeks.



In the United States, 11 people in five states were confirmed positive in lab tests.



The U.S. government has suspended entry of foreign nationals who have visited China within the past 14 days.



U.S. citizens, residents, and their immediate family members who have been in Hubei province and other parts of mainland China are allowed to enter the United States, but are subject to health monitoring and possible quarantine for up to 14 days.



The Department of Homeland Security directed all flights from China and all passengers who have traveled to China within the last 14 days to be routed through one of 11 designated U.S. airports, where the passengers will be screened.



