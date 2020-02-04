Halifax 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Halifax Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Halifax.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
Mighty Auto
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR
76 Ilsley Ave
Dartmouth, NS B3B 1L3
www.mightyauto.ca
(902) 468-3600
O'Regan's Automotive Group
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NEW CAR DEALER & PRE-OWNED CAR DEALER
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
60A Baker Dr
Dartmouth, NS B2W 6L4
www.oregans.com
1888 OREGANS (673-4267)
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Bluenose Accounting
SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTANTS
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Upper Tantallon, NS B3Z 2J3
www.bluenoseaccounting.com
(902) 820-8000
Digital nGenuity
COMPUTER MANAGED SERVICES
30 Frazee Avenue
Dartmouth, NS B3B 1X4
www.ngenuity.ca
(902) 462-3249
High Gloss Maintenance Inc.
JANITORIAL SERVICE
2260 Sackville Dr
Upper Sackville, NS B4E 3C6
www.highglossmaintenance.com
(902) 865-9962
Mattatall Signs Limited
SIGNS
80 Ilsley Ave
Dartmouth, NS B3B 1L3
www.mattatall.com
(902) 434-1434
Office Interiors
OFFICE EQUIPMENT AND FURNITURE
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Dartmouth, NS B3B 1B8
www.officeinteriors.ca
(902) 422-4011
1-800-565-4011
EDUCATION
East Coast Language College (ECLC)
LANGUAGE SCHOOL
1256 Barrington St
Halifax, NS B3J 1Y6
www.eclccanada.com
(902) 491-1526
Maritime Dance Academy
DANCE SCHOOL
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
36 Duke St
Bedford, NS B4A 2Z5
www.maritimedanceacademy.com
(902) 835-5776
FINANCE AND INSURANCE
ABC Insurance
INSURANCE - HOME, AUTO, COMMERCIAL
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
159 Wyse Rd
Dartmouth, NS B3A 1M5
www.abcinsurance.ca
(902) 463-5500
Credit Counselling Services of Atlantic Canada Inc.
CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING SERVICES
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Dartmouth, NS B3A 4S5
www.solveyourdebts.ca
1-888-752-2227
Grant Thorton (CapServ) Halifax
BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEES
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax, NS B3L 0B7
www.gtdebtsolutions.com
(902) 453-6600
Valent Legal
PERSONAL INJURY LAWYERS
401-1741 Brunswick St
Halifax, NS B3J 3X8
www.valentlegal.ca
(902) 443-4488
1-844-870-4488
HEALTH & WELLNESS
All About Eyewear Optical
OPTICIANS
1248 Bedford Hwy
Bedford, NS B4A 1C6
www.allabouteyewear.ca
(902) 835-4426
Bedford Dental Centre
DENTISTS
Suite 2090-1658 Bedford Hwy, Bedford Place Mall
Bedford, NS B4A 2X9
www.bedforddental.ca
(902) 835-3954
DermaEnvy Skincare Halifax/Dartmouth
LASER MEDICAL ESTHETICS
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Dartmouth, NS B2W 3E6
www.dermaenvy.com
(902) 469-3376
Provincial Hearing Services
HEARING SERVICES
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
100-7105 Chebucto Rd
Halifax, NS B3L 4W8
www.provincialhearing.ca
(902) 455-3888
Stuart and Davidson Orthodontics & the Brace Space
ORTHODONTISTS
Suite 201-620 Nine Mile Dr
Bedford, NS B4A 0H7
www.thebracespace.com
(902) 455-7222
HOME & CONSTRUCTION
All-Craft Renovations
HOME RENOVATIONS
Unit 1-302 Bluewater Rd
Bedford, NS B4B 1J6
www.allcraft.ca
(902) 576-3363
Archadeck of Nova Scotia
DECKS AND PATIOS
2569 Windsor St
Halifax, NS B3K 5C4
novascotia.archadeck.com
(902) 444-3325
Ascon Paving Ltd.
PAVING CONTRACTORS
2100 Lawrencetown Rd
Lawrencetown, NS B2Z 1C5
www.asconpaving.com
(902) 440-3434
Bath Fitter
BATHROOM REMODELING
Unit 2-8 Ralston Ave
Dartmouth, NS B3B 1H7
www.bathfitter.com
(902) 454-9228
1-877-690-5966
Benoit Electric
ELECTRIC CONTRACTORS
1268 St. Margarets Bay Rd
Beechville, NS B3T 1A7
www.benoitelectric.ca
(902) 876-0904
CertaPro Painters
PAINTING CONTRACTORS
2785 Isleville St
Halifax, NS B3K 3X1
www.certapro.com/nova-scotia
(902) 425-7554
Classic Roofing & Siding Ltd
ROOFING AND SIDING
11 Cleary Dr
Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3X3
www.classicsiding.ca
(902) 465-5360
Glenmar Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd.
AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR
1154 Fall River Rd
Fall River, NS B2T 1E6
www.glenmarheating.com
(902) 860-1746
MCK Kitchen and Bath
KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS
19 Akerley Blvd
Dartmouth, NS B3B 1J7
www.mckkitchens.com
(902) 445-1040
Metro Windows and Doors
WINDOWS AND DOORS
90 Raddall Ave, Burnside Industrial Park
Dartmouth, NS B3B 1T2
www.metrowindows.ca
1-877-476-6169
Metro Self-Storage
SELF SERVICE STORAGE
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax, NS B3K 4V5
www.metroselfstorage.acl.ca
(902) 422-0923
Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Halifax
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
1617 Sackville Dr
Middle Sackville, NS B4E 3A8
www.mrrooter.ca/halifax
(902) 332-3410
RE/MAX nova
REAL ESTATE
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax, NS B3K 2S2
www.remaxnova.com
(902) 453-9300
The Water Shed
WATER PURIFICATION AND FILTRATION
Unit 1-875 Main St
Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V2
www.thewatershedonline.ca
800-667-5566
Wise Cracks
WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Lower Sackville, NS B4C 3J4
www.wisecracks.com
(902) 835-6763
1-800-587-7325
LIFESTYLE
Sunwing
VACATION PROVIDER
27 Fasken Dr
Etobicoke, ON M9W 1K6
www.sunwing.ca
(416) 620-4955
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catharines, St. John's, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor and Winnipeg.
