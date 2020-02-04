Halifax 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Halifax Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Halifax.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

Mighty Auto

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR

76 Ilsley Ave

Dartmouth, NS B3B 1L3

www.mightyauto.ca

(902) 468-3600

O'Regan's Automotive Group

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NEW CAR DEALER & PRE-OWNED CAR DEALER

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

60A Baker Dr

Dartmouth, NS B2W 6L4

www.oregans.com

1888 OREGANS (673-4267)

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Bluenose Accounting

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTANTS

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Upper Tantallon, NS B3Z 2J3

www.bluenoseaccounting.com

(902) 820-8000

Digital nGenuity

COMPUTER MANAGED SERVICES

30 Frazee Avenue

Dartmouth, NS B3B 1X4

www.ngenuity.ca

(902) 462-3249

High Gloss Maintenance Inc.

JANITORIAL SERVICE

2260 Sackville Dr

Upper Sackville, NS B4E 3C6

www.highglossmaintenance.com

(902) 865-9962

Mattatall Signs Limited

SIGNS

80 Ilsley Ave

Dartmouth, NS B3B 1L3

www.mattatall.com

(902) 434-1434

Office Interiors

OFFICE EQUIPMENT AND FURNITURE

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Dartmouth, NS B3B 1B8

www.officeinteriors.ca

(902) 422-4011

1-800-565-4011

EDUCATION

East Coast Language College (ECLC)

LANGUAGE SCHOOL

1256 Barrington St

Halifax, NS B3J 1Y6

www.eclccanada.com

(902) 491-1526

Maritime Dance Academy

DANCE SCHOOL

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

36 Duke St

Bedford, NS B4A 2Z5

www.maritimedanceacademy.com

(902) 835-5776

FINANCE AND INSURANCE

ABC Insurance

INSURANCE - HOME, AUTO, COMMERCIAL

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

159 Wyse Rd

Dartmouth, NS B3A 1M5

www.abcinsurance.ca

(902) 463-5500

Credit Counselling Services of Atlantic Canada Inc.

CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING SERVICES

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Dartmouth, NS B3A 4S5

www.solveyourdebts.ca

1-888-752-2227

Grant Thorton (CapServ) Halifax

BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEES

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Halifax, NS B3L 0B7

www.gtdebtsolutions.com

(902) 453-6600

Valent Legal

PERSONAL INJURY LAWYERS

401-1741 Brunswick St

Halifax, NS B3J 3X8

www.valentlegal.ca

(902) 443-4488

1-844-870-4488

HEALTH & WELLNESS

All About Eyewear Optical

OPTICIANS

1248 Bedford Hwy

Bedford, NS B4A 1C6

www.allabouteyewear.ca

(902) 835-4426

Bedford Dental Centre

DENTISTS

Suite 2090-1658 Bedford Hwy, Bedford Place Mall

Bedford, NS B4A 2X9

www.bedforddental.ca

(902) 835-3954

DermaEnvy Skincare Halifax/Dartmouth

LASER MEDICAL ESTHETICS

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Dartmouth, NS B2W 3E6

www.dermaenvy.com

(902) 469-3376

Provincial Hearing Services

HEARING SERVICES

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

100-7105 Chebucto Rd

Halifax, NS B3L 4W8

www.provincialhearing.ca

(902) 455-3888

Stuart and Davidson Orthodontics & the Brace Space

ORTHODONTISTS

Suite 201-620 Nine Mile Dr

Bedford, NS B4A 0H7

www.thebracespace.com

(902) 455-7222

HOME & CONSTRUCTION

All-Craft Renovations

HOME RENOVATIONS

Unit 1-302 Bluewater Rd

Bedford, NS B4B 1J6

www.allcraft.ca

(902) 576-3363

Archadeck of Nova Scotia

DECKS AND PATIOS

2569 Windsor St

Halifax, NS B3K 5C4

novascotia.archadeck.com

(902) 444-3325

Ascon Paving Ltd.

PAVING CONTRACTORS

2100 Lawrencetown Rd

Lawrencetown, NS B2Z 1C5

www.asconpaving.com

(902) 440-3434

Bath Fitter

BATHROOM REMODELING

Unit 2-8 Ralston Ave

Dartmouth, NS B3B 1H7

www.bathfitter.com

(902) 454-9228

1-877-690-5966

Benoit Electric

ELECTRIC CONTRACTORS

1268 St. Margarets Bay Rd

Beechville, NS B3T 1A7

www.benoitelectric.ca

(902) 876-0904

CertaPro Painters

PAINTING CONTRACTORS

2785 Isleville St

Halifax, NS B3K 3X1

www.certapro.com/nova-scotia

(902) 425-7554

Classic Roofing & Siding Ltd

ROOFING AND SIDING

11 Cleary Dr

Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3X3

www.classicsiding.ca

(902) 465-5360

Glenmar Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd.

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR

1154 Fall River Rd

Fall River, NS B2T 1E6

www.glenmarheating.com

(902) 860-1746

MCK Kitchen and Bath

KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS

19 Akerley Blvd

Dartmouth, NS B3B 1J7

www.mckkitchens.com

(902) 445-1040

Metro Windows and Doors

WINDOWS AND DOORS

90 Raddall Ave, Burnside Industrial Park

Dartmouth, NS B3B 1T2

www.metrowindows.ca

1-877-476-6169

Metro Self-Storage

SELF SERVICE STORAGE

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Halifax, NS B3K 4V5

www.metroselfstorage.acl.ca

(902) 422-0923

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Halifax

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

1617 Sackville Dr

Middle Sackville, NS B4E 3A8

www.mrrooter.ca/halifax

(902) 332-3410

RE/MAX nova

REAL ESTATE

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Halifax, NS B3K 2S2

www.remaxnova.com

(902) 453-9300

The Water Shed

WATER PURIFICATION AND FILTRATION

Unit 1-875 Main St

Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V2

www.thewatershedonline.ca

800-667-5566

Wise Cracks

WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Lower Sackville, NS B4C 3J4

www.wisecracks.com

(902) 835-6763

1-800-587-7325

LIFESTYLE

Sunwing

VACATION PROVIDER

27 Fasken Dr

Etobicoke, ON M9W 1K6

www.sunwing.ca

(416) 620-4955

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catharines, St. John's, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor and Winnipeg.

