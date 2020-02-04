The fall protection equipment market is poised to grow by USD 974.1 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Fall Protection Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Anchors and connectors, Bodywear, Devices and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fall protection equipment from construction industry. In addition, the introduction of IoT and asset tracking features is anticipated to boost the growth of the fall protection equipment market.

Construction sites usually require workers to operate at elevated platforms such as scaffolding, aerial work platforms (AWP), hoist elevator, and ladder. Construction workers also frequently operate close to the edge of an excavated area, elevated walkway, steep roof, near wall opening, and working surfaces with cutouts. Thus, construction workers at a continuous risk of a fall hazard. With the rise in global construction activities, there has been a significant increase in the demand for fall protection equipment which helps ensure the safety of the construction workers.

Major Five Fall Protection Equipment Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has its business operations under various segments, such as industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company's key offerings include DBI-SALA ExoFit STRATA Vest-Style Harness and Confined Space Entry/Retrieval.

Adolf Würth GmbH Co. KG

Adolf Würth GmbH Co. KG operates its business through two segments, such as Würth Line and Allied Companies. The company provides various fall protection equipment for oil and gas industry and construction sectors.

Bergman Beving AB

Bergman Beving AB has its business operations under various segments, such as building materials, workplace safety, and tools consumables. The company offers various fall protection equipment through the brand, Cresto.

Carl Stahl GmbH

Carl Stahl GmbH operates its business through various segments, such as lifting equipment, architecture, and techno cables. The company offers stainless steel cable mesh and wires for fall protection equipment and facade decoration.

FallTech

FallTech has its business operations under various segments, such as anchorage, bodywear, connectors, devices, fall prevention, and kits. The company offers various fall protection equipment including anchors, bodywear products, connectors, devices, and fall prevention products.

Fall Protection Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Anchors and connectors

Bodywear

Devices

Others

Fall Protection Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

