The coronavirus outbreak in China could raise solar module prices in the near term as manufacturers have already begun experiencing wafer and solar glass shortages. Production rates are also being affected by an extended new year holiday introduced by the authorities as a measure to deal with the virus, and the requirement workers from infected areas quarantine themselves for two weeks.Investment banking company Roth Capital Partners has predicted solar prices including the cost of PV modules could rise in the near term as the coronavirus outbreak in China has resulted in shortages of solar wafers ...

