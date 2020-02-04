Sales of $10m in H219 fell short of the $18m implied by FY19 guidance. WANdisco will now implement large Microsoft co-sell deals via its new integrated platform; these deals are still in the pipeline and it is confident they will be closed in H120. The lower H2 run rate leads us to cut FY20 sales to $28m. However, the commercialisation of the Microsoft platform is on track and should drive a sharp acceleration in growth through the year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...