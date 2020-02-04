Award Win Shows Continued Momentum for Skill-Influenced Gaming

Synergy Blue, the premier provider of skill-influenced casino games and the creators of 'fun you can bet on,' today announced the company's Golden Dice award win for being "A Game Changer: Bringing Fun Games to Casinos." The award was presented today to Synergy Blue during the London Gaming Exhibition, ICE 2020, and echoes the continued momentum of skill-influenced gaming.

Synergy Blue's games are inspired by popular video and mobile game styles that today's gamblers and gamers have shown significant interest in. Synergy Blue's robust game library includes a variety of gaming styles, including multiplayer, touchscreen, joystick, trackball, and driving-style play. These games are designed to enhance engagement, attract new demographics, and add variety and depth to casino offerings.

All Synergy Blue games are built on the company's patented HAWG Platform, a certified solution that blends GLI11-compliant skill- or chance-based gambling, allowing for regulatory compliance in multiple jurisdictions and delivers unmatched flexibility for operators through a variety of math models.

The Golden Dice awards are presented annually by European Casinos The Elite magazine to the most outstanding companies and personalities in the gaming sector. The publication features in-depth articles on current news regarding the state of gambling and the casino industry in Europe. The prestigious Golden Dice award trophy is the work of the famous Argentine goldsmith Juan Carlos Pallarols, and is an exclusive design for the publication

"What a great way to kick off ICE London 2020, one of our biggest shows of the year," said Synergy Blue CEO, Georg Washington. "Our team has worked incredibly hard and I could not be more proud of what they have achieved. We are very humbled."

"We think our games are packed with fun and this award validates that other industry leaders think so too," continued Washington. "Skill-influenced gaming is poised for expansion in 2020 and this win echoes that momentum. Our mission, to continue bringing exciting new games to casinos around the world, is in full swing and we're thrilled to place our bets on the future of fun!"

Check out Synergy Blue's new products and developments at Booth S8-225 at ICE in London, England on February 4-6.

About Synergy Blue

Synergy Blue creates "Fun You Can Bet On!" As the leading provider of entertainment gaming solutions, the team is currently bringing arcade style, skill-influenced games, platforms, and applications to the casino market. The company's robust HAWG (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform blends regulatory approved chance and skill-influenced gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade-style game play. Designed for an emerging class of players, Synergy Blue's technology provides casino operators with a new generation of entertainment and games that are certified and backed by industry-leading patents. Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company was founded in 2013 and has products and applications placed in six countries.

For more information visit: www.synergyblue.us or follow @synergyblue1.

