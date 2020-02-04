The hydrogel dressing market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 35.17 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 150-page report with TOC on "Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe Analysis Report by Product (Amorphous hydrogel dressings, Impregnated hydrogel dressings, and Hydrogel sheet dressings), by Geography (Germany, UK, France and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the strong prevalence of pressure ulcers. In addition, the advances in on-demand dissolvable hydrogel dressings is anticipated to boost the growth of the hydrogel dressing market in Europe.

Pressure ulcers are chronic wounds caused by unrelieved pressure on the skin and can develop over the hip, shoulder, and back. Pressure ulcers appear as an abrasion, persisting redness of the skin, and blisters that can be treated using hydrogel dressings. It is commonly prevalent among people who are bed-ridden for a long time. Moreover, the older section of the population is prone to incontinence and other co-morbid diseases which lead to pressure ulcers. At a given time, the prevalence of pressure ulcers among hospitalized patients in Europe is estimated to be more than 22%. These chronic wounds require treatment using appropriate protective aids such as hydrogel dressings. Thus, the strong prevalence of pressure ulcers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hydrogel Dressing Market Companies in Europe:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a range of hydrogel dressings such as KerraLite Cool, SOLUGEL Wound Care Gel, and 3M Tegaderm Hydrogel Wound Filler.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, B. Braun Avitum, and Others. The company offers a range of hydrogel dressings such as Askina Gel and Askina THINSite.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers a range of hydrogel dressings such as Kendall hydrogel wound dressings, Kendall hydrogel impregnated gauze, Hydrogel +Ag, and Hydrogel.

Coloplast Group

Coloplast Group is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business segments: Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound Skin Care. The company offers a range of hydrogel dressings such as Purilon Gel and Woun'Dres Collagen Hydrogel.

ConvaTec Group Plc

ConvaTec Group Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence and Critical Care, and Infusion Devices. The company offers DuoDERM Hydroactive Sterile Gel.

Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Amorphous hydrogel dressings

Impregnated hydrogel dressings

Hydrogel sheet dressings

Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

