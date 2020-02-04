PHEMI: Precision Medicine Being Advanced Through Data Privacy and Security

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / The Vancouver Prostate Centre is launching a collaboration with Roche and PHEMI Systems aimed at finding new insights into precision medicine and oncology treatment with help from the most advanced technology in data privacy and security.

Dr. Colin Collins, a professor in the Department of Urological Sciences at the University of British Columbia, a senior research scientist at the Vancouver Prostate Centre (VPC) and the Director of the Laboratory for Advanced Genomic Analysis, is the research lead of the project, which will integrate multiomics and clinical data to develop new insights into metastasis of prostate tumors and treatment outcomes. The VPC, a research centre housed within the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and UBC's Faculty of Medicine, is one of the world's most respected cancer research facilities and has earned this reputation through its innovative approaches in treatments for prostate cancer.

Key Takeaways

Healthcare organizations collaborate to develop precision medicine insights using the most advanced data privacy and security technology.

PHEMI Systems facilitates the collaboration through its PHEMI Data Privacy Manager software.

The meaningful use of health data has the potential to transform patients' lives by delivering tailored care to each individual.

About PHEMI

PHEMI Systems provides NSA-grade data privacy software. Healthcare organizations use PHEMI Data Privacy Manager to address their urgent need to secure, govern, curate, and control access to privacy-sensitive information. Optimized for Microsoft Azure, PHEMI's software is easy to deploy and manage, connects to hundreds of data sources, and integrates with most popular data science and business analysis tools. The software enables data sharing and provides a governance framework to facilitate compliance with privacy regulations. PHEMI Data Privacy Manager can scale to any size of organization, with a flexible usage-based pricing model. https://www.phemi.com/

