Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 256.6994 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 926060 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 44499 EQS News ID: 967563 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 04, 2020 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)