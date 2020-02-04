Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSV LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 154.981 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63348 CODE: RUSV LN ISIN: FR0011119205 ISIN: FR0011119205 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSV LN Sequence No.: 44519 EQS News ID: 967603 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 04, 2020 09:41 ET (14:41 GMT)