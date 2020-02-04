Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 195.5965 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48906 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 44538 EQS News ID: 967641 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 04, 2020 09:42 ET (14:42 GMT)