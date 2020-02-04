Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.8118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 454200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 44567 EQS News ID: 967699 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2020 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)