Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.4987 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1256000 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 44576 EQS News ID: 967717 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 04, 2020 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)