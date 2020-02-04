Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.2031 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11060885 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 44594 EQS News ID: 967759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2020 09:44 ET (14:44 GMT)