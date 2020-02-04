Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.8972 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5836330 CODE: CECL LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECL LN Sequence No.: 44655 EQS News ID: 967891 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2020 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)