Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.3721 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226224 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 44669 EQS News ID: 967919 End of Announcement EQS News Service

