Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.7363 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26534754 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 44670 EQS News ID: 967921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

