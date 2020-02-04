Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2020 / 15:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.6458 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6749000 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 44514 EQS News ID: 967593 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2020 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)