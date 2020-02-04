The menstrual cups market is poised to grow by USD 309.15 millionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global menstrual cups market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 142-page report with TOC on "Menstrual Cups Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Retail and Online), Product (Reusable menstrual cups and Disposable menstrual cups), and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products. In addition, the integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups is anticipated to boost the growth of the menstrual cups market.

Consumers are increasingly opting for menstrual cups over substitute products such as sanitary pads and tampons. This is due to its cost-effective and reusable nature, sustainability, and growing awareness about the benefits of menstrual cups. They are also comparatively safer as they eliminate the risk of infections such as toxic shock syndrome. Furthermore, the increase in advertisements posted by vendors on social networking sites such as Instagram and Facebook is propelling the awareness of these products. Thus, the growing awareness about the benefits of menstrual cups is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Menstrual Cups Market Companies:

Anigan Inc.

Anigan Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as EvaCup, StainFree period panty, First period kit, and Menstrual accessories. The company offers EvaCup, which is a reusable menstrual cup made of medical-grade silicone.

Diva International Inc.

Diva International Inc. is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: DivaCup and DivaWash. The company offers DivaCup, which is a reusable menstrual cup that is made of medical-grade silicone.

Earth Care Solution

Earth Care Solution is headquartered in India and operates under various business segments, namely Eco-friendly Products, Waste Management, Safety Equipment, and Hygiene Products. The company offers Vcup, which is a reusable medical-grade silicone menstrual cup.

LOON LAB Inc.

LOON LAB Inc. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products such as LOON CUP and LEONA CUP. LEONA CUP is an eco-friendly reusable menstrual cup, whereas, LOON CUP is a smart reusable menstrual cup.

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Lune Group Oy Ltd. is headquartered in Finland and offers products through the following business segments: Menstrual cups and Others. The company offers Lunette menstrual cup, which is a reusable medical-grade silicone menstrual cup.

Menstrual Cups Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Retail

Online

Menstrual Cups Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Reusable menstrual cups

Disposable menstrual cups

Menstrual Cups Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

