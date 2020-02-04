The "Future TV Where does Europe stand in the Future Audiovisual Landscape?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The doubts surrounding the future of the audiovisual sector are changing in nature. It is now accepted that linear television channels will not disappear tomorrow, but they will be consumed less as OTT is consumed more. In the same vein, IP will continue to play a growing role in content distribution, and the use of mobile devices will increase even more.

As for business models, it's clear that SVOD will continue to develop, although targeted advertising including on TV will be increasingly used and will contribute significantly to the sector's revenues.

It's now just a matter of when all this will happen.

The only true unknown in the future audiovisual landscape is what Europe's influence will be, faced with the dominance of the United States and the ascendancy of China.

This new study highlights the latest technological, economic, strategic and consumption trends that could impact the future sector.

It summarises Europe's current position in the global landscape and the threats it is facing. It examines the options that public authorities and the industry could pursue and their positive or negative impact on Europe.

Finally, it provides forecasts for how the European market will develop by 2030 based on whether the options chosen lead to a low-growth, intermediate or high-growth scenario.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Europe, a market losing momentum

1.2. Three possible trajectories for the European market

1.3. Europe 2030 overview

2. Underlying trends

2.1. Consumption

2.2. The role of data

2.3. Artificial intelligence

2.4. Blockchain

2.5. AR/VR

2.6. The arrival of 5G

2.7. Trends in the subscription-TV market

2.8. Player strategies accelerating the pay-TV transition

2.9. Increased use of targeted TV advertising

2.10. The internet giants

3. The conditions for Europe's possible scenarios

3.1. Is the European market in danger?

3.2. What options exist for European public authorities?

3.3. Three possible trajectories for the European market

4. Market forecasts

4.1. Market forecasts Scope

4.2. TV and video market forecasts worldwide in 2030

4.3. Europe 2030: intermediate scenario (Small Steps)

4.4. Europe 2030: return to growth scenario (New Deal)

4.5. Europe 2030: erosion scenario (The Great Depression)

4.6. Europe 2030 overview

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

AT&T

Baidu

BBC

Canal

Comcast

DishTV

Disney

Facebook

Google

HBO

Hulu

ITV

Mediaset

NBC Universal

Netflix

Nordic Entertainment group

ProSiebenSat.1

RTL Group

Tencent

Vodafone

WarnerMedia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0ndmf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005759/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900