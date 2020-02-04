Media Group International: The Singaporean secret of Bar Refaeli and Amir Bramly And Who are you? Singa Minga?

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Documents obtained by leading economic magazine "Calcalist" suggest that the supermodel Bar Refaeli transferred funds that sum to millions of EURO from the Swiss company owned by Amir Bramly.

Amir Bramly and Rafaeli 's response: "There have never been things"

It seems that the connection between Amir Bramly and Bar Refaeli will ‏remain a mystery in the economic scene in Israel.







Why the supermodel Bar Refaeli transferred money through a bank account in Singapore to Swiss bank accounts of Amir Bramly, an Israeli businessman which controls dozens of companies‏? Why did Refaeli use a sub-account in Bramly's company? And how it all has to do with a Singaporean company called Singa Minga?

Amir Bramly is a leading Israeli Entrepreneur and Businessman, Founder and owner of tens of companies in varied business fields. Amir Bramly holdings and record of holdings consist of various businesses, which have both partial and complete holdings. In his business career has made some significant exits by selling his majority shares to leading public or well-known international institutions and private investment sector in accumulated shares value of hundreds of millions of dollars.

On 2015 the "Jerusalem Prize for Entrepreneurship" was granted to Amir Bramly Business group by the minister of the economy as appreciation to his contribution to the Israeli economy, the innovative Entrepreneurs and the support to the SMB's in Israel. In addition, Bramly business group was a member of the "Globes Dun's 100" which rating and nominating the leading companies in the Israeli economy.

Bar Refaeli is an Israeli model, television host, actress, and entrepreneur. Refaeli is considered among the most internationally successful models to come from Israel. She was on the cover of the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and was voted No. 1 on Maxim magazine's Hot 100 list of 2012. As a television host, Refaeli has hosted of The X Factor Israel since 2013 and co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv. As a result of her modeling and investment career, her net worth was estimated at US $20 million in 2015, and was the highest paid model in Israel according to Forbes Israel in 2013.

Refaeli has an ownership stake in a number of fashion companies, such as in the designer glasses manufacturer Carolina Lemke. In September 2018 it was announced that Kim Kardashian will be the face of the brand alongside Refaeli and the two will appear in a promotional campaign together.

The business connection between businessman Amir Bramly and the supermodel Bar Refaeli seems to be well kept secret in the Israeli economy. The leading economic newspaper "calaclist" was the first to expose and publish it. The news about the mutual financial and business activity between Bar Refaeli and Amir Bramly was a surprise in the economic Israeli community and become known as " The Singaporean Secret" . As both of them are well known figures it sure brings load of curiosity of what was the nature of their mutual business activity.





Calcalist, the leading economic magazine in Israel, reported that "documents obtained indicate that the businessman Amir Bramly and supermodel Bar Refaeli had mutual secret businesses in Singapore. The two used bank accounts of a Singaporean company called "Singa Minga " in Switzerland, for money transfers between them. The transfers were between these accounts and the account registered in the name of Bar Refaeli. According to the documents, money transfers made in the first half of 2014.



According to correspondence at the Swiss bank‏, obtained by "Calcalist" the movements of funds between Refaeli and Bramly made from the fact that they are business partners in various ventures in Singapore ‏. In one of the documents, it was said that: "Bar Refaeli and Mr. Amir Bramly partners and cooperate with Singa Minga‏ and several private Investments, for example‏, projects in the field of real‏ estate‏. "Mrs‏. Refaeli is an Israeli businesswoman and model known internationally. Amir Bramly is a known businessman, and business relations between them are natural.



The mystery of Amir Bramly and Bar Refaeli - more questions than answers.

Why did Amir Bramly establish Singaporean Singh Minga?

Why did Bar Refaeli used the company accounts for money transfers?

What is the consideration for which the transactions made?

What is the real connection between Amir Bramly and Bar Refaeli Did the two really do business together in Singapore?

