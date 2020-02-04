International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 07:30 CET, followed by a live webcast at 09:00 CET. IPC's annual Capital Markets Day will be held in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 by a live webcast at 14:00 CET. You can also dial-in to listen to the 2019 financial year-end results presentation on the following telephone numbers: North America: +1 6319131422 Sweden: +46 8 56642651 UK: +44 3333000804 PIN code: 51025953 The 2019 financial year-end results presentation and the Capital Markets Day presentation can be followed live on www.international-petroleum.com. International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO". For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Attachment -- IPC PR V5 Year end and CMD 04-02-2020 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23a16451-14c2-41a2-be41-d20abff742f2

February 04, 2020 10:29 ET (15:29 GMT)