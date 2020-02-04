The ophthalmology therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 10.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005626/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ophthalmology therapeutics market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 170-page report with TOC on "Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Retinal disorder therapeutics, Glaucoma therapeutics, Dry eye disease therapeutics, Eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and Other therapeutics), by Geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/ophthalmology-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in prevalence of eye diseases. In addition, the development of novel drug delivery systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the ophthalmology therapeutics market.

Eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration can result in visual impairment and irreversible blindness. The prevalence of conditions such as retinal vein occlusion (RVO) vascular disorder, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy is increasing with the growth in the aging population and increase in diabetes. The eye condition of glaucoma can lead to damaged optic nerve in a person. Thus, the increase in prevalence of such eye diseases is driving the demand for ophthalmology therapeutics and will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the Pharmaceutical products segment. The company offers RESTASIS, Alphagan, Lumigan, Ozurdex, Ganfort, and Combigan.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Pharmaceuticals business unit. The company offers Rhopressa, which is used to lower eye pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals, Consumer health, Crop science, and Animal health. The company offers EYLEA, which is used for the treatment of wet macular degeneration.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Avastin, which is used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers DUOTRAV, which is used to treat IOP in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Retinal disorder therapeutics

Glaucoma therapeutics

Dry eye disease therapeutics

Eye infections and inflammation therapeutics

Other therapeutics

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Ophthalmology Devices Market- Global Ophthalmology Devices Market by product (vision care, ophthalmology surgical devices, and ophthalmology diagnostic devices), end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs and physicians' offices, and optical retailers), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Ophthalmology PACS Market Global Ophthalmology PACS Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and type (on-premise PACS and web/cloud-based PACS).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005626/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com