Sphera Building Momentum With Expansion of SpheraCloud ORM Suite of Software Solutions

The release of Advanced Risk Assessment, Control of Work and Master Data Management for SpheraCloud delivers on Sphera's promise to offer the most Operational Risk Management capabilities in the cloud

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the successful launch of SpheraCloud, Sphera, a leading global provider of Integrated Risk Management 4.0 (IRM 4.0) software and information services, continues building momentum in 2020 with the launch of three new Operational Risk Management solutions.

The product releases are part of Sphera's roadmap for offering a best-in-class, connected risk-mitigation platform designed to help the world's largest, most complex industrial enterprises keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive through connected workers, processes and advanced analytic capabilities.

In 2020, more Sphera Operational Risk Management solutions will be offered in SpheraCloud as part of a single platform to proactively manage and anticipate risk across an enterprise. The three additions are:

Advanced Risk Assessment: This new SpheraCloud product will help companies identify, assess and control the impact of process safety, quality, occupational, physical and cybersecurity risk.

This new SpheraCloud product will help companies identify, assess and control the impact of process safety, quality, occupational, physical and cybersecurity risk. Control of Work: The first enterprise Software as a Service Control of Work solution, Sphera's Control of Work solution is built to leverage the power, security and flexibility of Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. Process-intensive operators can now improve the way they visualize and manage interdependent risks across operations and maintenance.

The first enterprise Software as a Service Control of Work solution, Sphera's Control of Work solution is built to leverage the power, security and flexibility of Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. Process-intensive operators can now improve the way they visualize and manage interdependent risks across operations and maintenance. Master Data Management: Expanding the scope of Operational Risk Management cloud-based offering, Sphera Master Data Management allows companies to reduce the impact of their operational risk by ensuring they have a unified, consistent view of their critical data. By integrating and centrally managing clean, reliable data with Sphera's Master Data Management solution, managers across the business can be sure they have access to an accurate view of materials, vendors, products and more.

Over the past three years, Sphera has acquired five software companies to help accelerate and expand the breadth and capabilities of its cloud-based and on-premise products. Sphera's Integrated Risk Management 4.0 strategy was designed to help companies break down risk-related communication silos between divisions of large and midsize organizations and use the massive influx of data from sensors, Internet of Things and other Industry 4.0 technologies, to offer prescriptive and predictive risk-mitigation capabilities.

"Some of the largest companies in the world moved from our on-premise solutions and embraced our IRM 4.0, cloud-based solutions in 2019," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "As the new decade begins, we will take our solutions to new heights to assist our customers advance Operational Excellence. We are building momentum by connecting risk-mitigation solutions in ways never before possible, and there's so much more to come."

Additionally, Sphera will be unveiling a new persona-based user interface this year, which is designed with individual SpheraCloud users in mind. SpheraCloud is hosted on the Microsoft Azure platform, which allows for modern, cross-platform web and mobile applications as well as predictive and prescriptive capabilities, and it features multi-layered, built-in security controls and unique threat intelligence, so users won't have to worry about their data being compromised.

According to a recent report from independent analyst firm Verdantix: "Facility-level executives seeking to engage cross-functional teams and maintain a single, centralized repository of information for managing data, workflows and processes also will benefit from Sphera's breadth of offerings for EHS, operational risk, product stewardship and sustainability management."

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship. Sphera has advanced Operational Excellence for more than 30 years, serving companies and customers across the globe to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world.

Media contact

Ellen Bremseth

ebremseth@sphera.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730416/Sphera.jpg