The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union" interactive course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive course will discuss the regulatory requirements within these regions, and discuss the implications of the new joint Eurasian Union regulation.

Course overview

The pharmaceutical markets in Russia, the Eurasian Union, and the CIS are of growing commercial importance and companies looking to take advantage of the opportunities available need to be fully up to date with the evolving regulatory landscape, including the potential for market access offered by the latest legislation.

This interactive course will guide you through national procedures as well as exploring the implications of and updates on the Eurasian Union regulation.

The focus of the programme is to offer practical advice in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval in these countries and you will get the full benefit of our trainer's experience and expertise in the region.

Benefits of attending:

Understand the competitive landscape of the growing markets in the CIS region

Discover the essential information on the latest regulations and registration procedures in the Eurasian Customs Union

Discuss national requirements and guidance for drug approval in the core CIS markets of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan

Develop your CIS regional submission plan and place it within your global regulatory strategy

Gain practical advice from an industry expert working in the CIS region

Attending this programme will:

Give you the full background to the CIS pharmaceutical market

Ensure that you understand all the implications of the latest regulations which will affect how you do business in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Help clarify the document requirements and timelines of national procedures and EAEU registration procedures

Update you on the national regulations in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other CIS countries

Who Should Attend:

This seminar will be of particular interest to all those who need to learn about successful marketing authorisation applications and regulatory compliance in this region. The seminar will be useful either as an introductory or refresher course.

Agenda:

Russia competitive landscape

Current market and projected growth

Pharma 2020 and Health 2020 state programmes

Pricing and reimbursement

Patent and data protection

Clinical trials in Russia and CIS

Russia and CIS in global clinical research

Clinical trial requirements

Local registrations trials in Russia, CIS, and the Eurasian Union

Marketing authorisations in Russia

Regulatory authorities in Russia

Key regulations governing the MAA process

Registration procedures

Application dossier requirements

CIS regional regulatory overview

CIS pharmaceutical market

CIS regional regulation co-operation the Eurasian Union

CIS regulatory barriers for market access

Marketing authorisations in CIS

Eurasian MAA procedure and latest guidances

Common regional requirements in CIS

Country specific requirements for MAAs

Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan

Regional regulatory strategy

Workshop CIS regional regulatory strategy

Discussion sessions will take place throughout the two days

