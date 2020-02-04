Business and Self-Help Guides to Success Among Highlights in LibraryBub Selection for February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is an industry first. Founded in 2015, it is dedicated to making vibrant connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which has been working with all major libraries for four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The February list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been praised by independent critics and are quickly proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Beverly Cleary recalled "The first grade was separated into three reading groups- Bluebirds, Redbirds and Blackbirds. I was a Blackbird. To be a Blackbird was to be disgraced. I wanted to read, but somehow could not." Librarians were instrumental in changing her outlook, enabling her to catch up with her reading and encouraging her to write. The result was that she became a librarian and an award-winning children's author. Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is February's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Bonds of Love and Blood by Marylee MacDonald ISBN: 978-1732078734

Inside a Hollow Tree by Kevin P. White ISBN: 978-1494308247

Light of the North Star - Part One: The Descent by Dhrubajyoti Bhattacharya ISBN: 978-1732243200

The Mind of a Deviant Woman by Paula Paul ISBN: 978-1478798835

The Spanish Teacher by Barbara de la Cuesta ISBN: 978-1948288712

Mystery & Thriller

Closer than You Think by Lee Maguire ISBN: 978-1631610608

Rough Diamonds by I. Robinson ISBN: 978-0620749015

Science Fiction & Fantasy

House of Pain (Book One of the Forsaken Ones series) by Denna Holm ISBN: 978-1681606873

Sorrowfish (Book One of the Call of the Lorica series) by Anne C. Miles ISBN: 978-0578612195

Children's

The Chronicles of Pukupai by Bijit Chakraborty ISBN: 978-1660150151

Dare to Be Brave: the magic of thinking big (Book Two of the Braving the World series) by Eevi Jones ISBN: 978-1732373327

Green Toenail Soup and Bat Fuzz by Sharon CassanoLochman ISBN: 978-1734288100

The Plastic Pollution Adventure (Book One of the Rescue Elves series) by Monty J. McClaine ISBN: 978-1973899525

Who Are You?: first day of school (Book One of the Fargone series) by Dr. Qooz ISBN: 978-1981074051

NON-FICTION

Business

The 60 Minute Startup by Ramesh Dontha ISBN: 978-1733465137

Surviving in the New Retail Marketplace by Douglas D. Kelly ISBN: 978-1982231019

Health & Fitness

Breaking Thru the Fibro Fog: scientific proof fibromyalgia is real by Kevin P. White ISBN: 978-0986788109

History

The Perfect 36: Tennessee delivers woman suffrage by Paula F. Casey ISBN: 978-0974245652

Self-Help

The Art of Good Enough: the working mom's guilt-free guide to thriving while being perfectly imperfect by Ivy Ge ISBN: 978-1640859517

Just Do Your Dream!: a 7-step guide to help you do what you always wanted by Montrie Rucker Adams with Angela Ali ISBN: 978-0976192794

"The results from the LibraryBub promotion were so impressive," says author Charles Veley. "The newsletter got great open and click rates!" He's convinced that "this was a great way to increase discoverability".

