

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the rebound seen in the previous session, stocks have shown another strong move to the upside in morning trading on Tuesday. With the early rally, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have more than offset last Friday's sell-off.



Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 426.92 points or 1.5 percent at 28,826.73, the Nasdaq is up 152.30 points or 1.6 percent at 9,425.71 and the S&P 500 is up 47.60 points or 1.5 percent at 3,296.52.



The rally on Wall Street comes amid strength in overseas markets, with Chinese stocks rebounding following the nosedive seen as trading resumed on Monday.



Optimism about further Chinese stimulus contributed to the rebound, helping offset concerns about the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, although some traders still feel the sell-off last Friday was overdone.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a slump by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), which have tumbled by 3.1 percent.



After the close of trading on Monday, Alphabet reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but on revenues that missed analyst estimates.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said factory orders surged up by 1.8 percent in December after tumbling by a revised 1.2 percent in November.



Economists had expected factory orders to jump by 1.2 percent compared to the 0.7 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Oil service stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiking by 3.1 percent.



The strength in the sector comes even though the price of crude oil has pulled back near the unchanged line after rebounding strongly earlier in the day.



Significant strength has also emerged among steel stocks, as reflected by the 3 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Computer hardware, financial, semiconductor and biotechnology stocks are also seeing considerable strength, while gold stocks are bucking the uptrend amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.3 percent.



The major European markets have also shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 1.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably lower after ending the previous session nearly unchanged. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 7.6 basis points at 1.596 percent.



