The market is driven by the health benefits of superfood powders. In addition, the new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the superfood powders market.

Superfood powders are rich sources of antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals. Each superfood powder has different health benefits and incorporating these products into daily diets can have positive impacts on one's health. Superfood powder such as Cacao powder has high magnesium, flavonoid, phenylethylamine, and iron content. Magnesium helps in strengthening bones, muscles, teeth, and keeps blood pressure under control. It also helps to convert glucose into energy, enabling the brain to work with clarity and focus. Such health benefits will drive the growth of the superfood powders market during the forecast period.

Major Five Superfood Powders Market Companies:

Aduna Ltd.

Aduna Ltd. has its business operations under three divisions, such as super teas, superfood powders, and energy bars. The company's key offerings include ADUNA baobab powder, ADUNA moringa powder, and ADUNA super cacao powder.

Barleans Organic Oils LLC

Barleans Organic Oils LLC has its business operations under various segments, such as CBD hemp oils, seriously delicious omega 3, and omega pals. The company's key offerings include Organic Greens Powder Natural Flavor and Chocolate Silk Greens Powder.

Creative Nature Ltd.

Creative Nature Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as baking mixes, green powders, healthy flapjack bars, superfood powders, and wholefoods and breakfast toppings. The company's key offerings include Hawaiian Spirulina Powder and Hemp Protein Powder.

Nature's Superfoods

Nature's Superfoods has its business operations under various segments, such as superfood breakfast cereals, superfood grains and seeds, superfood produce, superfood spices, superfood bites, and others. The company's key offerings include Organic Ceremonial Matcha Powder and Organic Raw Maca Powder.

Sports Supplements Ltd.

Sports Supplements Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as protein, sports nutrition, health and wellbeing, weight loss, and foods. The company's key offerings include Spirulina Powder and Organic Baobab Powder.

Superfood Powders Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Organic

Conventional

Superfood Powders Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Superfood Powders Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

