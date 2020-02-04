Anzeige
WKN: 876736 ISIN: FR0000039091 
04.02.20
09:19 Uhr
902,00 Euro
+14,00
+1,58 %
Actusnews Wire
04.02.2020
ROBERTET: PRESS RELEASE ON THE CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Grasse, February 4th, 2020

Givaudan informs us that, as a result of market purchases, it now holds 108,109 Robertet shares representing 4.68% of the share capital and that its shares are registered.

Robertet did not solicit the acquisition of this holding and it was not the subject of any negotiations.

Capital allocation (to the best of our knowledge)


Capital %Voting rights %
FAMILLE MAUBERT47,02%67,50%
Firmenich
Givaudan
Others		21,61%
4,68%
26,69%		11,27%
3,19%
18,03%

As has always been affirmed, the Group's independence remains the priority as it creates value and future growth.

