ROBERTET: PRESS RELEASE ON THE CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Grasse, February 4th, 2020
Givaudan informs us that, as a result of market purchases, it now holds 108,109 Robertet shares representing 4.68% of the share capital and that its shares are registered.
Robertet did not solicit the acquisition of this holding and it was not the subject of any negotiations.
Capital allocation (to the best of our knowledge)
|
|Capital %
|Voting rights %
|FAMILLE MAUBERT
|47,02%
|67,50%
|Firmenich
Givaudan
Others
|21,61%
4,68%
26,69%
|11,27%
3,19%
18,03%
As has always been affirmed, the Group's independence remains the priority as it creates value and future growth.
