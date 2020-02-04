ROBERTET: PRESS RELEASE ON THE CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Grasse, February 4th, 2020

Givaudan informs us that, as a result of market purchases, it now holds 108,109 Robertet shares representing 4.68% of the share capital and that its shares are registered.

Robertet did not solicit the acquisition of this holding and it was not the subject of any negotiations.

Capital allocation (to the best of our knowledge)



Capital % Voting rights % FAMILLE MAUBERT 47,02% 67,50% Firmenich

Givaudan

Others 21,61%

4,68%

26,69% 11,27%

3,19%

18,03%

As has always been affirmed, the Group's independence remains the priority as it creates value and future growth.

