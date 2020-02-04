HERIGE: 2019 TURNOVER: EUR 622.1 MILLION

2019, another year of growth: 2.8%



French GAAP - € million

Consolidated turnover 2019(1) 2018

Reported under IFRS 2018

Restated under

French GAAP % change

Under French GAAP Current Like-for-like(2) 1st quarter 154.0 140.2 147.8 +4.2% +5.1% 2nd quarter 171.8 154.2 162.8 +5.5% +4.8% 3rd quarter 143.7 127.8 137.7 +4.4% +3.8% 4th quarter 152.6 148.6 156.7 -2.6% -3.1% TOTAL 622.1 570.7 605.1 +2.8% +2.6% Building Materials Trading 350.4 356.3 352.5 -0.6% +1.2% Concrete Industry 103.2 83.9 87.0 +18.7% +11.1% Industrial Joinery 140.5 142.4 145.7 -3.6% -2.7% Other 59.3 25.5 56.2 +5.6% +5.8% Inter-segment eliminations (31.3) (37.4) (36.2) - -

Unaudited figures, drawn up in accordance with French GAAP as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2018. Excluding the closure of VM Niort Carrelage, LNTP Bordeaux, LNTP Tours and railway network for the Building Materials Trading business and excluding Béton du Poher (acquisition on April 1, 2019) for the Concrete Industry business - Since June 30, the figures have been restated for Brico St Aignan and VM La Rochelle for the Building Materials. Since June, 30 Trading business TBM includes Industrial Joinery business.

Slight downturn in the fourth quarter

HERIGE posted turnover of €152.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, down a slight 3.1% like-for-like on the same period in 2018. After a strong performance over the first nine months of the year, business was impacted in the fourth quarter by complex weather conditions in October and a negative calendar effect. As a result, turnover for Building Materials Trading edged back by 1.9%, the Concrete Industry business by 5.2% - penalized by an unfavorable basis of comparison (+16.1% growth in 2018) - and the Industrial Joinery business by 5.0%.

HERIGE reported full-year growth of 2.8% in 2019 (2.6% like-for-like) with turnover of €622.1 million:

Turnover for Building Materials Trading rose 1.2% (like-for-like), propelled once again by the public works sector;

Concrete Industry reported growth of 18.7% (11.1% like-for-like) thanks to a buoyant market, strong sales in the ready-mix concrete division and prefabricated concrete products, and the integration of Béton du Poher over nine months;

Turnover for Industrial Joinery fell 2.7% (like-for-like), mainly owing to a decrease in volumes of PVC and aluminum joinery, partially offset by strong sales momentum in the AM-X range, wood and closures.

Outlook and developments

In 2020, EDYCEM, HERIGE Group's Concrete subsidiary, will continue negotiations with BHR to acquire six concrete plants in Sarthe and Mayenne (France), expected to be consolidated from March 1, 2020.

In addition, Building Materials Trading will continue to focus on business development, driven by the fresh impetus provided by Eric Rouet, Managing Director of the division, in order to sustain its operating margin.

The Group remains confident in the buoyancy of its markets in 2020.

Next publication: 2019 results on April 1, 2020, after the close of trading

All our financial communications are available on our website: https://www.groupe-herige.fr/en/

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA



