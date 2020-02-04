FIGEAC AERO: 9-MONTH 2019/20 REVENUE: +9.2%

A 3 rd consecutive quarter of growth with +5.7% despite a struggling aerostructures market

2019/20 a transition year

Another phase of development spanning 2021/24

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today released its revenue figures for the third quarter of financial year 2019/20.

Unaudited figures

in €m Q3

2018/19 Q3

2019/20 Chg.

(%) LFL

chg. (%) 9M

2018/19 9M

2019/20 Chg.

(%) LFL

chg. (%) Aerostructures 96.3 103.1 7.1% 4.1% 271.0 299.2 10.4% 7.4% Other business activities 15.6 15.2 -3.0% -3.5% 42.9 43.6 1.5% 0.9% Total revenue 111.9 118.3 5.7% 3.1% 313.9 342.7 9.2% 6.5%



Continued growth in the 3rd quarter of 2019/20

FIGEAC AÉRO delivered +5.7% year-on-year growth in the third quarter of financial year 2019/20. At constant scope and exchange rates, the Group's quarterly growth rate came to +3.1% (+4.1% for the Aerostructures division) thanks to new contract wins which only partly offset the headwinds facing the aerospace sector:

the crisis surrounding the Boeing 737 Max, which is unprecedented in the history of aerospace,

the delayed certification of the Boeing 777X,

slower production rates on aircraft such as the Boeing B787 and Airbus A330,

the fact that production rates have levelled off on the Airbus A350,

the discontinuation of the Airbus A380 and Bombardier's CRJ.

This brings FIGEAC AÉRO's 9-month 2019/20 revenue to €313.9m, reflecting an increase of +9.2% (+6.5% at constant scope and exchange rates). The Aerostructures division accounts for 87% of the Group's revenue and remains the overall growth driver (+10.4% reported and +7.4% like-for-like), while the other business activities1 turned in a little revenue growth (+1.5% reported and +0.9% like-for-like).



Outlook for 2019/20: a transition year

Despite temporary setbacks in the aerospace sector, FIGEAC AÉRO is set to grow at a faster pace than the sector in financial year 2019/20 thanks to new contract wins, and its current EBITDA2 should hold steady. Free cash-flows are expected to remain under control in 2019/20 and benefit from lower capex as of next year (a full-year decrease of 30% to 40%) under the 2021/24 business plan.



Another phase of development spanning 2021/24

FIGEAC AÉRO has defined a new phase of its development plan for the medium term (2021/24), with a focus on:

a new organisational structure geared towards optimising each of its production facilities, particularly its best cost sites,

the North America region as a key growth driver, which will enable the Group to grow at a faster pace than the market,

lasting financial strength with a ROCE3 target of over 10% and deleveraging towards a Net Debt / EBITDA target of 2.5x (at constant exchange rates).

This new strategy sets out a trajectory for the Group that will guarantee its economic performance and value creation while maximising customer satisfaction.

Agenda:

26 May 2020, 2019/20 full-year revenue (after trading)

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AERO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AERO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €428m in the year to 31 March 2019.

FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (0)5 65 34 52 52



Abdelkader Benchiha

Head of Institutional Relations

VP IR & Public Affairs

Tel.: (0)5 81 24 61 90 / abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Manon Clairet - Press Relations

Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr



1 Oil & Gas, Mechanical Engineering, Surface Treatment and Assembly

2 Current EBITDA = current operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions - Before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type

3 ROCE: current operating income - taxes / total intangible and tangible fixed assets + working capital requirement

