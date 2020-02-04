Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management 04-Feb-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management DATE: February 4, 2020 Our Bank's Executive Vice President responsible for Talent and Culture Mr. Osman Tuzun notified our Bank that he will be leaving his office as of the end of February. Following his leave, Mrs. Didem Dinçer Baser, currently the Customer Solutions and Digital Banking Executive Vice President, will be appointed as the Talent and Culture Executive Vice President. Furthermore, Mrs. Isil Akdemir Evlioglu, currently the CEO of our subsidiary Garanti Ödeme Sistemleri A.S. (Garanti Payment Systems), will be appointed as the Customer Solutions and Digital Banking Executive Vice President of our Bank. Such appointments are subject to the official notifications and obtaining of relevant approvals in accordance with the relevant legislations. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 44488 EQS News ID: 967517 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=967517&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

