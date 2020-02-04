The "Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will cover some of the most complex yet fundamental aspects of veterinary vaccines licensing by USDA and CFIA including the phased submission process as well as the format and content specifications for the required dossier components.

Course Overview

Veterinary biological products, including vaccines, are regulated independently of veterinary pharmaceuticals and topical insecticides/pesticides in Canada and the USA.

Three different acts, with associated regulations and guidance, govern the three different product categories, with the result that regulation is quite dissimilar. The requirements for licensing of vaccines with USDA and CFIA are also significantly different from those for licensing of vaccines in the individual EU member states, or centrally in the EU.

This intensive one-day course will explain the licensing process for vaccines with USDA and CFIA, and will provide comprehensive insight into the requirements to achieve a successful application.

The programme will address the transferability of EU dossiers for USDA submission, which will be beneficial in planning your regulatory strategy.

Benefits of attending:

Gain a comprehensive insight into the difference of approach to licensing in the USDA/CFIA vs EU

Understand the phased-submission process for vaccine licensing

Learn the format and content specifications for the required dossier components

Review the USDA regulations (9 CFR) and guidance memoranda, notices, supplemental information formats (SIFs), supplemental assay methods (SAMs)

Compare the regulatory fee structures for the USA and Canada

Discuss the transferability of EU dossiers for USDA submission

Agenda:

Regulatory framework for veterinary vaccines in Canada and USA

Biologics regulatory agencies and acts

CFIA and USDA, Health of Animals Act, Virus-Serum-Toxin Act

Regulations

Code of Federal Regulations, Title 9 (9 CFR)

Guidance

Veterinary services memoranda, public notices, risk analyses and SIFs, SAMs, policy manuals, submission compliance book, electronic submissions

Requirements for a US Veterinary Biologics Product License

Categories of licenses issued by USDA CVB

Basic licence requirements

Phased submission process

Review/approval of documentation by CVB prior to advancement to next phase

CVB confirmatory testing and approval of master seeds, pre-licensing serials

Regulatory fee structure

Transferability of EU dossiers for USDA submission

Compare challenge and field study requirements

USDA dossier for EMA submission

Recent changes to the regulations and guidance

Permits, establishment licence and inspections

Imported products and permittee responsibilities

US Veterinary Biologics Establishment License requirements

Facility inspections by CVB Inspection and Compliance



