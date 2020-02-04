The global radio frequency front-end module market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 12% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Advances in wireless technologies have led to the development of new RF features in smartphones and tablets. This is encouraging RF device manufacturers to develop high-performance RF components to meet the growing requirements from smartphone and tablet manufacturers. In addition, the global rise in the shipment of smartphones and tablets and the proliferation of 4G/LTE networks have created a strong demand for RF front-end modules owing to their compatibility with higher bandwidth frequencies. These factors are fueling the growth of the global radio frequency front-end module market.

As per Technavio, the commercialization of 5G networks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Radio Frequency Front-End Module Market: Commercialization of 5G Networks

With rapid globalization, the demand for faster internet and the number of connected devices has increased significantly across the world. This has necessitated efficient connection services such as 5G, which is encouraging telecommunication service providers to make significant investments in the development and commercialization of 5G networks. This is accelerating the demand for 5G hardware, such as RF front-end modules, to build robust network infrastructure. Therefore, the commercialization of 5G networks is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global radio frequency front-end module market during the forecast period.

"Growing popularity of RF-SOI and the increasing adoption of smart devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Radio Frequency Front-End Module Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global radio frequency front-end module marketby geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), component (RF filters, RF power amplifiers, RF switches, and others) and application (smartphones, tablets, and personal computers).

The APAC region led the radio frequency front-end module market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This is due to factors such as the high adoption of smartphones and the growing investments in 5G services in the region.

