

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks continue to see substantial strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday after moving sharply higher earlier in the session. The major averages are extending the rebound seen in the previous session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq soaring to a new record intraday high.



Currently, the major averages continue to hover near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 485.63 points or 1.7 percent at 28,885.44, the Nasdaq is up 189.20 points or 2 percent at 9,462.60 and the S&P 500 is up 55.69 points or 1.7 percent at 3,304.61.



The rally on Wall Street comes on the heels strength in overseas markets, with Chinese stocks rebounding following the nosedive seen as trading resumed on Monday.



Optimism about further Chinese stimulus contributed to the rebound, helping offset concerns about the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, although some traders still feel the sell-off last Friday was overdone.



The Nasdaq is benefiting from a 17 percent spike by shares of Tesla (TSLA), with the electric car maker soaring to a new record high.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a slump by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), which have tumbled by 2.9 percent.



After the close of trading on Monday, Alphabet reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but on revenues that missed analyst estimates.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said factory orders surged up by 1.8 percent in December after tumbling by a revised 1.2 percent in November.



Economists had expected factory orders to jump by 1.2 percent compared to the 0.7 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Steel stocks continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index spiking by 3.2 percent. The index continues to rebound from the three-month closing low set last Friday.



Substantial strength also remains visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 3.1 percent jump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.



The strength among oil service stocks comes as the price of crude oil for March delivery is up $0.30 at $50.41 a barrel after reaching a high of $51.55 a barrel earlier in the day.



Semiconductor, software and financial stocks are also seeing significant strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Meanwhile, gold stocks are bucking the uptrend on Wall Street, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunging by 3.6 percent.



The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery is tumbling $28.10 to $1554.30 an ounce.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.3 percent.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both spiked by 1.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably lower after ending the previous session nearly unchanged. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 8.8 basis points at 1.608 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX