Ag-Analytics(R) Announces Partnership with Climate FieldView Digital Ag Platform

PROFITLAYERS® 4 CLIMATE to provide convenient profit mapping on FieldView™

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Ag-Analytics® announced today an integration of its flagship PROFITLAYERS® tool and The Climate Corporation's industry-leading FieldView™ digital farming platform.



Through this partnership, growers can connect their FieldView account with Ag-Analytics® to create customizable profit maps from their own precision ag data, and perform advanced sub-field analytics to better understand sources of profits and losses, as well as variety and input performance.

"The Ag-Analytics PROFITLAYERS 4 CLIMATE integration will allow growers to seamlessly link advanced profit mapping to the FieldView platform to fully leverage their precision ag data in an easy-to-use interface," said Josh Woodard, CEO of Ag-Analytics.

The integration comes at an opportune time for growers. With planning for the 2020 growing season well underway, the PROFITLAYERS® 4 CLIMATE integration will be an essential value-add for those looking to better understand their profits and losses and prepare for a profitable 2020.

"We are committed to delivering digital farming tools that reduce farmers' risk and provide them with a return on their investment," said John Raines, Chief Commercial Officer, The Climate Corporation. "This partnership helps farmers translate crop and input performance into dollars and cents, and it's an excellent example of how two technology providers can work together to meet our customers' needs."

The connection will be available on a monthly subscription basis for only $0.01/acre with a free 30 day trial. Growers can easily link in only a few minutes online at https://analytics.ag/Climate.

First launched in the United States in 2015, FieldView gives farmers a deeper understanding of their fields so they can make more informed operating decisions to optimize yields, maximize efficiency and reduce risk. FieldView is currently on more than 60 million paid acres across the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe and Argentina and on track to achieve more than 90 million paid acres globally this year. It has quickly become the most broadly connected platform in the industry and will continue to expand into other global regions over the next few years. For more information about FieldView, visit www.fieldview.com.

For additional information on Ag-Analytics, visit https://analytics.ag/Climate.

ABOUT AG-ANALYTICS®

Ag-Analytics® is a farm management platform that specializes in the analysis of precision agriculture data for growers, and is integrated with a wide variety of precision ag platforms on over 10 million acres. Its industry-leading profit mapping solution PROFITLAYERS® allows users to easily create customizable profit maps. Ag-Analytics also provides free mapping solutions through FARMSCOPE® to provide real-time and historical weather data feeds, soil mapping, high resolution satellite data and more.

