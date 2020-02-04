

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session, as investors continued to pick up shares, finding values somewhat attractive after losses in the previous week.



The positive trend across global markets amid expectations the Chinese central bank would come up with more stimulus measures to boost growth aided sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended up 135.69 points, or 1.27%, at 10,800.64, the day's high.



On Monday, the SMI ended with a modest gain of 37.07 points, or 0.35%, at 10,664.95.



ABB and Richemont both gained about 3%. Adecco, Swatch Group, Alcon and Sika gained 2 to 2.6%.



Credit Suisse ended nearly 2% up. UBS Group, Roche Holding, Lonza Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan and Nestle ended stronger by 1 to 1.5%.



SGS shares plunged more than 4.5% arter the von Finck family cut down its stake in the group, placing a 12.7% stake via an accelerated bookbuilding process in a transaction worth about 2.3 billion Swiss francs.



In the midcap section, AMS rallied 5.4%. Temenos Group, Dufry, VAT Group, Straumann Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Dorma Kaba Holding and BB Biotech gained 2 to 2.6%.



Georg Fischer, Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp, Vifor Pharma, Clariant and Baloise Holding also ended sharply higher.



Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France, all ended higher, with their benchmarks FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 gaining 1.55%, 1.81% and 1.75%, respectively. The Pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 1.64%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX