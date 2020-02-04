

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $34.0 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $18.0 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $102.2 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 85.8% to $244.1 million from $131.4 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $102.2 Mln. vs. $38.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $244.1 Mln vs. $131.4 Mln last year.



