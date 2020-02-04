

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q4 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2 percent, with an employment change of 1.2 percent on quarter following the 0.9 percent increase in Q3.



New Zealand also will see January figures for the commodity price index from ANZ Bank; in December, the index slipped 2.8 percent on month.



Australia will see January results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in December, the index score was 38.9.



Japan will see final January figures for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; their previous scores were 52.1 and 51.1, respectively.



China will see January numbers for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; their previous scores were 52.5 and 52.6, respectively.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 1.25 percent to 1.00 percent.



Indonesia will release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP gained 3.06 percent on quarter and 5.02 percent on year.



The Philippines will see January results for consumer prices; in December, inflation was up 0.7 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.



