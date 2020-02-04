

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $95.1 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $78.8 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.38 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $95.1 Mln. vs. $78.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



