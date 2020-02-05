The global absorption spectrometers market is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005642/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global absorption spectrometers market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 112-page research report with TOC on "Absorption Spectrometers Market Analysis Report by End-user (Food and beverage industry, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and Others), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-absorption-spectrometers-market-industry-analysis

The rising demand for analyzing the elemental composition of samples and technological advancements in absorption spectroscopy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Absorption spectrometers are increasingly being used to trace and analyze the composition of elements in food samples and mining or rock samples. The objective is to control the contamination caused by trace elements in these samples. The instrument detects elements in liquid or solid samples through the application of characteristic wavelengths of electromagnetic radiation from a light source. End-users are increasingly opting for absorption spectrometers for analyzing elemental and isotopic compositions of samples. Thus, the rising demand for analyzing the elemental composition of samples is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Absorption Spectrometers Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers 240FS AA and AA Duo.

Aurora Biomed

Aurora Biomed is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Liquid handling equipment, Elemental analysis, and Ion channel technologies. The company offers TRACE AI1200 and TRACE 1800.

Bruker

Bruker is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) and Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company offers IFS 125HR FTIR spectrometer, which can be operated in absorption or emission mode.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Discovery Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The company offers PinAAcle 900T, PinAAcle 900Z, and PinAAcle 900F.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The company offers iCE 3300 AAS, iCE 3400 AAS, and iCE 3500 AAS.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Absorption Spectrometers End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

Others

Absorption Spectrometers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005642/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com