Air pollution has become one of the key concerns across the world, which results in fatal health problems such as lung cancer, heart problems, strokes, and chronic and acute respiratory diseases that can lead to death. Factors responsible for the deterioration of air quality includes the rapid increase in urbanization, industrialization, and pollution through vehicular emissions. In addition, the significant presence of VOCs, smoke, and pollens severely affects the quality of the indoor air. This is increasing the demand for air purifiers for both residential and commercial applications. Thus, the growing air pollution levels is expected to drive the growth of the air purifier market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of smart connected air purifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Air Purifier Market Introduction of Smart Connected Air Purifiers

The growing demand for air purifiers and the increasing advances in technology has resulted in the emergence of smart air purifiers. Vendors are offerings smart air purifiers that are user-friendly, featured with various advanced technologies, and aesthetically improved, thus enabling users to operate air purifiers easily without any hassle. Smart air purifiers are equipped with various features such as energy Star certification, hassle-free maintenance, alert system, remote control through smartphones, and improved functionalities. Thus, the introduction of smart connected air purifiers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increase in demand for energy-efficient air purifiers and increase in M&A and strategic alliances will have a significant impact on the air purifier market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Air Purifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the air purifier marketby technology (HEPA, Electrostatic precipitators, Ionizers and ozone generators and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the air purifier market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increased introduction of global brands and products, the rising adoption of premium and technologically advanced air purifiers, and the development of the commercial sector.

