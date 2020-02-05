MOSCOW, February 4 (WNM/Reuters) - Russia accused Norway of restricting its activities on a remote chain of islands in the Arctic and said it wanted talks with Oslo to have the issue resolved. The archipelago of Svalbard, about 850 km (500 miles) north of mainland Norway, is seen as a potential flashpoint between Moscow and the West as climate change has opened up the region and Russia has built up its military presence. Though the tourism and services sectors are growing on Svalbard, the traditional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...