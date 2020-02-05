The global artificial intelligence (AI) chips market is expected to post a CAGR of around 39% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growth in the generation of large volumes of data has increased the deployment of data centers across the world. As data centers process massive amounts of data, the need for improving their efficiency and reducing operational costs has become imperative. Hence, data center operators are increasingly adopting AI technologies to improve energy efficiency, infrastructure management, server optimization, security, and others. This is encouraging market vendors to introduce AI chips specifically designed for data center applications, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the convergence of IoT and AI will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market: Convergence of IoT and AI

IoT device manufacturers are integrating HMI technologies in devices such as cameras, drones, smart speakers, smartphones, smart TVs, and others. This has created the need for integrating AI chips in these devices to make real-time decisions. With the growing number of smart city projects and smart homes, the adoption of IoT devices will increase significantly during the forecast period. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) chips market.

"Increasing investments in AI start-ups and the advances in the quantum computing market will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global artificial intelligence (AI) chips marketbyproduct (GPUs, ASICs, CPUs, and FPGAs) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing investments in autonomous vehicles and HPC systems in the region.

