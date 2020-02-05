Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFNJ ISIN: CA02452K1049 Ticker-Symbol: 8FD 
Frankfurt
04.02.20
10:11 Uhr
0,150 Euro
+0,006
+4,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,145
0,173
15.08.19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN BATTERY METALS
AMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP0,150+4,17 %