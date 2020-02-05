

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism that China's stimulus measures will help offset the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese market is advancing almost 2 percent.



Chinese health officials said that 490 people have died in the country and a total of 24,324 cases have been confirmed related to the coronavirus outbreak.



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 34.50 points or 0.50 percent to 6,983.20, after rising to a high of 7009.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 38.90 points or 0.55 percent to 7,086.50. Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday.



Among the major miners, BHP is advancing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are adding almost 1 percent each.



The big four banks are also higher. ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are advancing in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher with modest gains after crude oil prices declined overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent and Santos is edging up 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is lower by almost 1 percent.



Travel-related stocks are extending gains after recent losses. Flight Center Travel Group is advancing almost 1 percent and Qantas Airways is rising more than 1 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miners are weak after safe-haven gold prices fell to a two-week low. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will see January results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6738, up from $0.6718 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably higher, while the safe-haven yen weakened.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 212.58 points or 0.92 percent to 23,297.17, after surging to a high of 23,406.26 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed higher on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is advancing more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is up 0.2 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is declining almost 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is higher by more than 1 percent, Canon is rising 0.6 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.2 percent.



Sony is declining 1 percent after reporting a decrease in third-quarter profit and raising its full-year outlook.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is adding almost 1 percent and Toyota Motor is rising 0.8 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is advancing 1 percent and Inpex is higher by 0.7 percent even as crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Kikkoman Corp. and Nichirei Corp. are rising more than 4 percent, while Yokogawa Electric and Mineabea Mitsumi are gaining almost 4 percent each.



Conversely, NTT Data is falling more than 9 percent, Tobu Railway is losing almost 4 percent and Ube Industries is declining more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower rate, with a PMI score of 51.0. That's down from 52.1 in December, although it remains further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Also, the bank's composite index came in at 50.1 - down from 51.1 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai is rising more than 1 percent, while South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia are also higher. Meanwhile, New Zealand is declining more than 1 percent and Malaysia is little changed.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday on the heels of strength in overseas markets, with Chinese stocks rebounding following the nosedive seen as trading resumed on Monday. Traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in the month of December.



The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.4 percent to 28,807.63, the Nasdaq soared 194.57 points or 2.1 percent to 9,467.97 and the S&P 500 surged up 48.67 points or 1.5 percent to 3,297.59.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both spiked by 1.8 percent.



Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. WTI crude futures ended down $0.50, or about 1 percent, at $49.61 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX